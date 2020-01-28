CNN babblers sneeringly mock Republicans, boomers, southerners, Trump

CNN anchor Don Lemon, guest Rick Wilson, and New York Times op-ed writer/CNN contributor Wajahat Ali, media whores all, sounded like they were on crack Saturday night. They mocked and stereotyped Republican voters in a display that said more about them than it did about Republicans.

As Brit Hume tweeted, this is a network in serious need of viewers. That just shows what morons they are.

Wilson said that “Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter ‘U’ and a picture of an actual, physical crane next to it,” which sent ‘the dumbest man on television’ — as he is known — Don Lemon, into hysterical laughter.

Wilson snidely demeaned Trump supporters, older voters, and southerners, saying, “the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump, the ones that think that” — and here he used a Southern accent — “Donald Trump’s the smart one, and there all y’all, y’all elitists are duuuumb.” Lemon laughed riotously.

Ali joined the mean-spirited humor, “You elitists, with your geography and your maps and your spelling.” Lemon thought that so funny he had to wipe his tears from his eyes.

Wilson, continuing the fake Southern accent, added, “Your math and your readin!’”

“Yeah, your readin’, your geography, knowing other countries, sipping your latte,” said Ali.

“All those liiines on the map,” said Wilson, continuing to use the fake accent.

“Only them elitists know where Ukraine is,” Ali shot back.

“Sorry, I apologize,” Ali said disingenuously with a smile.

Lemon, just kept laughing, “Oh my gosh!” in between smug cackles.

Watch:

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020