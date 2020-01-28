Tucker & Dobbs say Bolton’s always been a betrayer, a RINO

Tucker Carlson said on his show last night that no one should be surprised by John Bolton’s betrayal since that is who he is and has always been. Lou Dobbs also blasted him with powerful opposition research.

HE’S A BETRAYER

“Republicans in Washington seem shocked to discover that Bolton has turned and betrayed his former boss, Donald Trump. But they shouldn’t be shocked,” Tucker said.

Tucker has never been a fan of Bolton’s.

“That’s who John Bolton is. That’s who John Bolton has always been. That’s what John Bolton does. And not to brag, but we called it long ago,” he added.

Carlson said Bolton is “obsessed” with war, saying that’s why he joined the administration despite disliking the President.

“Bolton wanted war with Iran,” the Fox News host said. “He’s always wanted war with Iran. He’s obsessed with it … ”

“Bolton genuinely, passionately loved war. In the end, of course, he didn’t get it,” Carlson went on. “Trump blocked him at the brink of more than one conflict. Bolton finally left amid well-deserved humiliation. Bolton’s resignation was one of the highlights of the president’s first term.”

He also called out the hypocrisy of the media and the sudden love for Bolton when he left the Trump administration.

It is true that Bolton is a warmonger. We don’t know if he hated Trump, but Tucker seems to think so. I always wondered how he could be such a Bush loyalist and not hate Trump.

Watch:

DOBBS BLASTED HIM

On Fox Business Network, Lou Dobbs said Bolton has become a “tool” for Democrats.

“John Bolton himself has been reduced to a tool for the radical Dems and the Deep State with his allegation that the president once told him that the aid to Ukraine was entirely dependent on whether or not Mr. Zelensky carried out investigations of his political opponents,” the host of “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” said Monday.

“Bolton’s book agency, Javelin, has published books by disgruntled current and former government officials such as fired FBI director James Comey,” Dobbs said, drawing parallels to why they published Bolton’s book.

“Do you see the pattern here with Mr. Bolton?” Dobbs asked.

He targeted Bolton as a “RINO” and showed his ties with Sen. Mitt Romney in a chart, pointing out how the Utah Republican is showing a willingness to have Bolton testify in the impeachment trial and how Bolton “served as Romney’s foreign policy adviser during Romney’s failed 2012 presidential run.”

“Mitt Romney’s call for John Bolton’s testimony comes as no surprise,” Dobbs said. “Romney has been, let’s say, wobbly throughout. He’s long had connections with foreign policy RINOs and they with him. Bolton one of them.”

This surprises me. I thought he was a conservative. I met him once. He’s very charming, bright, pro-Second Amendment, friendly, funny, and he sure sounded like a conservative.

Watch: