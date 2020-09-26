CNN babe goes white as voters support President Trump

Alisyn Camerota looked ill on her broadcast yesterday as she interviewed voters, even ‘people of color’ who said President Trump is doing a “phenomenal job.” It’s nice to see. Alisyn is a biased Trump hater.

One voter said, “He’s doing a phenomenal job and he has my vote, absolutely.”

The phrase ‘people of color’ as the left would say, proves once again how racist they are.

We are all one people, color is irrelevant as is any superficial characteristic.

Watch, it’s fun:

Voters tell CNN why they’re supporting President @realDonaldTrump: “The president is making every effort to do his best for people of color…the president is bringing us together.” “He’s doing a phenomenal job and he has my vote. Absolutely.” pic.twitter.com/4RBYFC36ZW — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2020

Melissa Francis didn’t seem to want to hear too much of the next man’s comments but she had no choice as the ‘man of color’ raved about Trump.

Black America is finally waking up. ‘Look at the numbers. It’s the best Black employment on record’:

President Trump’s record of accomplishment is “waking up” Black Americans. “Black America looking at their 401k, they’re looking at their opportunities, they’re looking at a powerful ‘Platinum Plan’ message that resonates with all Black Americans.” – @Bruce_LeVell pic.twitter.com/RywuXedXMM — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2020

But for those of you who plan to vote for the left and who want criminals on the streets, not in prisons, vote Kamala:

Kamala Harris promised to end cash bail and put potentially dangerous criminals back on the streets. You won’t be safe in a Harris-Biden Administration’s America. pic.twitter.com/ND88myu89n — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2020