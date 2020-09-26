The Hill writer says fears of a Civil War are rising among Dems

Niall Stanage at The Hill writes ”Fears are rising across the political spectrum that the nation is close to coming off the rails, amid uproar over recent comments by President Trump.”

”Trump has twice declined in recent days to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses November’s election. His remarks are without any clear precedent.”

Stanage quotes Friedman’s fears of a Second Civil War.

A reporter this week asked President Trump to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. It was a strange question since it is Democrats who would not accept the 2016 election. They railed about President Trump as an illegitimate President for years and tried to unseat him.

It was Hillary Clinton who told Joe Biden not to accept the results of the election under any circumstances.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is gonna drag out and eventually I do believe he will win — if we don’t give an inch & if we are as focused & relentless as the other side is.”

Prior to making the statement, she denigrated the Electoral College. Corrupting the vote with ‘universal ballots’ is the Democrat way of destroying its impact.

Brian Kilmeade interviews the President on this issue:

President @realDonaldTrump: Hillary Clinton said to Joe Biden “don’t concede under any circumstances” pic.twitter.com/j4lqYGlKcS — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 24, 2020

Stanage pretends he’s worried since the nation is unstable, but it is the Democrats and their media who are making it unstable and will continue to do so.

Of course, the president cannot commit to a peaceful transferral of power if they steal the election with ballot harvesting. Democrats plan to keep counting ballots until they win as they did in Orange County, California.

DEMS WILL KEEP VOTING UNTIL THEY WIN

This media-driven hysteria is a front. They plan to steal the election and then attack the President for not allowing a peaceful transfer of power if he contests it. The ruse will be — he lost and refuses to accept the results. Their army of madmen will tear up our streets.

Of course, there will be an orderly transition unless leftists go to war.

The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 24, 2020

STANAGE PICKS TRUMP HATERS TO RESPOND

Al Green

Farrakhan admirer and Trump impeacher Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) told The Hill that, in light of the president’s most recent remarks, he was concerned about “unrest that can spiral out of control in this country.”

Green added: “A peaceful transfer of power is not a conservative position, not a liberal position — it is an American tradition. There are some traditions that ought to withstand the test of time. We should not try to erode that tradition, and the president’s words are eroding that tradition.”

Is that what Obama did with Russia-Trump spying, an illicit attack on General Flynn, the fake Ukraine scandal, the impeachment?

Carlos Curbelo

Carlos Curbelo, a Republican who represented Florida’s 26th Congressional District from 2015 until 2019, suggested that those who did not take Trump’s threats seriously were making a mistake.

“I always take people who are in power seriously,” Curbelo said. “He certainly has the power to create a very chaotic situation in regards to the election results, and everyone should take him seriously.”

President Trump didn’t threaten anyone. All he said to the question was “we’re going to have to see what happens.”

Given the fact that Democrats steal elections and their allies in the media then lie about it, it’s a legitimate answer.

Thomas Friedman

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday that he had started his career covering the Lebanese civil war and added, “I’m terrified to find myself ending my career as a journalist covering America’s potential second civil war in its history.”

Friedman also described Trump’s recent comments as a “six-alarm fire.”

The only thing Friedman is terrified about is that Trump might win, even after they steal ballots if he takes the legitimacy of what blue states have done to court.

Stanage did NOT quote one Republican on this issue. It’s more biased news.

T