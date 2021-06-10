CNN brings back Jeffrey Toobin and they chat up his masturbating



















CNN officially had Jeffrey Toobin back on-the-air today. Without any trace of self-respect, Alisyn Camerota discussed Toobin’s masturbating on the Zoom call. Just in case you missed it.

She asked him what he was thinking and he said he thought the zoom call was off. Except, he originally said he thought they couldn’t see.

Toobin said in a statement to Motherboard at the time: “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends, and co-workers.”

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he added.

This is a new low for CNN ‘news’ programming.

Watch:

Jeffrey Toobin has returned to CNN for the first time since being fired from the New Yorker for masturbating on a Zoom call with his colleagues pic.twitter.com/6ZzBqFDeEo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 10, 2021

