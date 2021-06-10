Guatemalan Prez tells Harris Biden’s message had coyotes smuggling children the next day



















Guatemalan President Tells VP Harris That Biden’s Messaging Had Coyotes Smuggling Children ‘The Very Next Day.’

Protesters in Guatemala Monday told Kamala Harris to “go home” and “Trump won.” She got to see it on her way to meet Guatemalan President Giammattei.

Guatemalan President Giammattei lectured Harris. He said they “are not on the same side of the coin” regarding migration. “We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving,” said Giammattei.

Giammattei added that when Biden took office, “the message changed too: ‘we’re going to reunite families, we’re going to reunite children” he said. As a consequence, “the very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States.”

WATCH: Guatemalan president says Joe Biden’s policies encourage illegal immigration from “all over.” “Messages were used here by the coyotes” that “came and took the children to the United States.” pic.twitter.com/HOTE8jhfdz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2021

