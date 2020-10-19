Toobin suspended: indecent exposure on zoom -thought they couldn’t see

Cray cray Jeffrey Toobin whipped out and exposed his most private part during a zoom call last week, VICE News reported. As a result, he was suspended by the New Yorker, pending an investigation. Allegedly, he asked CNN, where he’s a leftist talking head, for time off to rest.

He whipped out his you-know-what by accident — it was an “embarrassingly stupid mistake,” he said.

Why is he bringing out his buddy during a call?

The call was between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.

Toobin said in a statement to Motherboard: “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends, and co-workers.”

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he added.

Excuse my impolite expression, but what was his membrum virile doing out during a phone call???

“Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” CNN said in a statement.

He’s just creepy, you know, man?

Watch: