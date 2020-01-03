President Trump’s First Remarks About the Soleimani Attack

“We took action to stop a war, not start a war.”

~ Donald J. Trump

The President ended the reign of terror of the world’s most prolific, psychopathic killer, General Soleimani. President Trump spoke about the decisive attack for the first time from Mar-a-Lago this afternoon.

WE CAUGHT HIM

“We caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said in a brief address, adding, “His reign of terror is over.”

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” Trump said.

The president had a fierce warning for any others considering terroristic activities: “Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American. We will find you. We will eliminate you.”

“For years, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its ruthless Quds force, under Soleimani’s leadership, has targeted, injured and murdered hundreds of American civilians and servicemen. The recent attacks on US targets in Iraq, including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly, as well as a violent assault on our embassy in Baghdad, were carried out at the direction of Soleimani.”

“Soleimani made the deaths of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London.”…

At the end of his speech, he said, “Thank you. God Bless you. God bless our great military and God bless the United States of America. Thank you very much.”

They crossed the red line, several red lines, and they were stopped.

