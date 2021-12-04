CNN Fired Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo

















The news network said it hired a law firm to investigate his involvement in the defense of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

CNN said Saturday that it fired anchor Chris Cuomo after an investigation into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to deal with accusations of sexual misconduct. Chris dug up information on Andrew’s accusers.

The CNN anchor’s dismissal came after the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James released records on Monday that revealed he took a greater role in the defense of Andrew Cuomo than was previously known.

The records showed that Chris Cuomo checked with sources to find out if stories about his brother’s accusers were forthcoming and gave detailed feedback on his brother’s statements to the press.

The network is STILL INVESTIGATING despite the termination!

Chris Cuomo spent the past five years trying to get Tucker Carlson fired. Karma?

Their downfall wasn’t killing seniors.

And the public masturbation expert Jeffrey Toobin remains employed.

Statement on Chris Cuomo’s termination from CNN. pic.twitter.com/yKPwYtMznD — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 4, 2021

#BREAKING: I am not making this up — Jim Acosta was on the air when CNN announced that they fired Chris Cuomo, leaving him to break the news to viewers alongside Brian Stelter Incredible. pic.twitter.com/h2gcnMh1Q3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2021

Here is Cuomo acting like a thug with some random guy who called him Fredo (he said it’s the ‘n’ word to them):

Related















