Embarrassing Showdown! Manchin to Vote with GOP Against Workplace Vax Mandate

















“I do not support any government vaccine mandate on private businesses. That’s why I have cosponsored and will strongly support a bill to overturn the federal government vaccine mandate for private businesses.” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is set to break from party ranks and vote against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private businesses.

Manchin said Thursday that he would join all 50 Republican colleagues in backing a resolution challenging President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate.

He had said he was okay with the mandate of Federal workers but not private employers.

Tonight I voted to prevent a government shutdown and fund the federal government through February 18th, 2022 through a continuing resolution. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/UBicLvMpeq — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) December 3, 2021

