CNN fires Rick Santorum



















CNN fired Rick Santorum following weeks of calls for the network to fire him from his senior political commentator role over remarks the former Republican senator made about Native Americans.

How did he last as long as he did?

The comment he made doesn’t sound like it’s inviting dismissal, but our free speech is a thing of the past in certain quarters.

“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Mr. Santorum, 63, said during a Young America’s Foundation event on April 23.

“I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture,” Mr. Santorum told attendees.

I can’t think of any American Indian culture in our culture. They have their own nation. We didn’t engage with them on a cultural level. You can regret that but it’s true.

Settlers viewed them as primitive. They often didn’t appreciate them.

He shouldn’t have said there was nothing here. Maybe there was nothing for settlers, but there were Indian tribes. It was insensitive but people shouldn’t cancel a person over it.

