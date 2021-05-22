NFL wouldn’t hire Eugene Chung because of his race

The NFL is a joke. They have lost their minds and are ruining a wonderful sport. They are fine with the genocidal CCP but they won’t hire a Chinese American because of his race.
Is this the last nail in their coffin?
Former NFL offensive tackle and decorated assistant coach Eugene Chung told the media on Saturday that he was denied a job because he was “really not a minority”.
Of course he is a minority, but besides that, why are they hiring by race? It’s racist and unconstitutional.
“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority. So I was like, ‘What do you mean I’m not a minority?'”
“That’s when I realized what the narrative was. I was blown away, emotionally paralyzed for a split second. I asked myself, ‘Did I hear that correctly?'”
“As soon as the backtracking started, I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no, you said it. Now that it’s out there, let’s talk about it.’ It was absolutely mind-blowing to me that in 2021 something like that is actually a narrative.”
“I’m not sitting here bashing the league at all, because there are great mentors and there are great coaches that embrace the difference. It’s just when the Asians don’t fit the narrative, that’s where my stomach churns a little bit.”
He’s a super star. Hopefully, he sues. This is racist but he probably can’t win, judging from the Harvard and Yale cases that okayed racism against Asians in admissions because they’re too smart.
He played for the Patriots back in the day with 1992 Rookie I think, the next year was the Drew Bledsoe pick which started the turnaround of the Patriots.
Fam says there was a brawl and guns drawn at a WI Target over some feetsball cards and it is just that crazy in the disintegrated fundamentally transformed Chiquitastan.
Topps got out just in time with the last football set in 2015 after making a yearly football set since the 1950’s.
No Fans Left is done in our family and it is not going to go unnoticed on the bottom line as fans tune out.
The players won’t be paid as much in free agency or draft pick contracts which are now capped after obscene guaranteed salaries for players that didn’t even complete one good season.
He is not a preferred minority and it brings to mind the memes about the Irish, Italian, Asian, or others that don’t whine about injustice all day but go about getting things done.