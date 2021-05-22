NFL wouldn’t hire Eugene Chung because of his race



















The NFL is a joke. They have lost their minds and are ruining a wonderful sport. They are fine with the genocidal CCP but they won’t hire a Chinese American because of his race.

Is this the last nail in their coffin?

Former NFL offensive tackle and decorated assistant coach Eugene Chung told the media on Saturday that he was denied a job because he was “really not a minority”.

Of course he is a minority, but besides that, why are they hiring by race? It’s racist and unconstitutional.

Former NFL offensive tackle and decorated assistant coach Eugene Chung told the media on Saturday that he was denied a job because he was “really not a minority”.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority. So I was like, ‘What do you mean I’m not a minority?'”

“That’s when I realized what the narrative was. I was blown away, emotionally paralyzed for a split second. I asked myself, ‘Did I hear that correctly?'”

“As soon as the backtracking started, I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no, you said it. Now that it’s out there, let’s talk about it.’ It was absolutely mind-blowing to me that in 2021 something like that is actually a narrative.”

“I’m not sitting here bashing the league at all, because there are great mentors and there are great coaches that embrace the difference. It’s just when the Asians don’t fit the narrative, that’s where my stomach churns a little bit.”

He’s a super star. Hopefully, he sues. This is racist but he probably can’t win, judging from the Harvard and Yale cases that okayed racism against Asians in admissions because they’re too smart.

