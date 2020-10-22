CNN hopes to keep their star master-baiter on air

Go Toobin yourself is becoming very popular. It says so much euphemistically. It refers to popular loud-mouth Jeffrey Toobin, a CNN commentator, who was caught exposed and masturbating on a zoom phone call with the New Yorker and WNYC radio.

We are now informed that CNN might not fire him. He’s currently resting until this blows over. To miss out on his vile vitriol on the air up to the election is a real loss for CNN.

Toobin should get a job on a fishing trawler baiting the hooks. He could be their master-baiter.

TUGGING TOOBIN REPRESENTS CNN WELL

Unfair, unbalanced, and gross. They can all Toobin themselves.

CNN, unfair and unbalanced. They can all Toobin themselves.https://t.co/W5WHoRu5m4 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 22, 2020

DEFENDING THE INDEFENSIBLE

Media outlets are rushing to his defense. They see him as a big draw.

Toronto Star columnist Vinay Menon wrote that Toobin “didn’t cover himself in glory ‒ or regrettably, anything else ‒ in that fateful Zoom call, but CNN and his country need him,” Fox News reported.

“Now, look. I do not want to minimize any possible trauma experienced by anyone on that video chat… But we need to keep perspective. We need to see the big picture,” Menon wrote. “Granted, there are few things more unprofessional than masturbating during a company meeting. Toobin is a lawyer. His judgment is now suspect. I get it. All I’m saying is we need to forget this ever happened. Block it out.”

She urged The New Yorker to “end this investigation” into Toobin’s misconduct and for CNN to “rescind” his leave of absence since “his service is urgently required.”

She is not alone.

Fake News host of Unreliable Sources, Brian Stelter, wrote on Twitter that “Jeffrey Toobin has been sidelined at a pivotal moment in the run-up to the presidential election. The reason: He exposed himself during a Zoom call with New Yorker colleagues in what he says was an accident.”

ACCIDENT? An accident he was caught, maybe.

The New York Daily News took a similar stance in downplaying Toobin’s offense, insisting American society has a “collective unease with masturbation.”

“We Americans love to talk – and talk, and talk – about sex. But there’s one topic that remains taboo, and Toobin is playing the price for it,” op-ed writer Jonathan Zimmerman said. “According to a 2016 survey, 95% of men and 81% of women in America have masturbated. Yet in the same poll, over half of respondents say they felt uncomfortable talking about it.”

He said no one is suggesting he did this willfully. Hmmm…some of us think he did. And yes, it is taboo on a work phone call; therefore, the NY Daily News can also go Toobin themselves.

BuzzFeed thinks others probably tug the Toobin on zoom calls, not just Toobin.

Oh, ugh, if true.

TOOBIN IS A WOMANIZER

Toobin fathered a child in 2009 with Casey Greenfield, the daughter of Toobin’s one-time CNN colleague Jeff Greenfield. And he wouldn’t pay child support until ordered. He wanted her to have an abortion.

Then he offered to pay another lover to be artificially inseminated. He had a lot of lovers, and he is married — since the 1980s.

COMEBACK IS COMING

Eric Schiffer, brand and reputation management expert and chairman of the LA-based firm Reputation Management Consultants, sees him as making a comeback. Many in the media are trying to normalize his behavior.

I can’t see people, especially women, wanting to ever be on a phone call with him. He’s a disrespectful cad.

CNN wants to keep him on the air and thinks you can masturbate “accidentally.” You can not know where the cameras are, but you don’t do that accidentally. He’s so valuable they want to keep him. He does reflect who CNN is. That’s clear.

According to the network, Toobin, who apologized Monday, said he had ‘made an embarrassingly stupid mistake.” He was suspended from the New Yorker after the incident but may not be fired from CNN

A CNN insider told Fox News on Tuesday that Toobin is “He is one of the biggest faces on the network,” adding that he is “too valuable of a commodity” and “good on TV.”

So keep him. It will give me another reason never to watch CNN. He’s disgusting, and they’re disgusting. The phony #MeToo is actually #MeToobin.

Go Toobin yourself, CNN.