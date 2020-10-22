Report of damning text messages from Hunter’s & the Chairman’s business partner

The FBI confirms that the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden was seized in relation to a money-laundering scheme. Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski released his emails about the 2017 Chinese energy company deal.

Michael Emanuel reported that they are pouring through the mountain of documents made available. Yet, other texts indicate Joe was involved and was taking a piece of the action. It was also important to the group that no one mentions Joe’s involvement.

One text read that the “Chinese are coming to do business with the Bidens.” Hunter said his “chairman,” meaning Joe Biden, gave an “emphatic ‘no.'”

Tony Bobulinski said he comes from a long line of military and is not political at all. The few political donations he made were to Democrats. He saw behind the Biden curtain and was concerned with what he saw. Then he wrote, “The Biden family leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist-controlled China.”

His business partner warns Tony Bobulinski that Hunter should be careful about doing things “right and protective” to not blow up his father’s campaign.

In the next text, we hear about the chairman. From May 19, 2017, business associate Rob Walker tells Tony Bobulinski about Hunter referring to Joe Biden as his “Chairman”->

THEY WANT EVERYTHING

Hunter was willing to give the Chinese everything except anything tied to arms and defense. That is so big of him.

Emanuel writes, April 6, 2017 text message Hunter Biden is asked what the Chinese are interested in, and Hunter responds, “Everything – the only thing I told them I would not do is defense-related technology and arms and anything that would give the Chinese a military advantage.”

In this text, Hunter curses his partners about selling the only family asset — the brand.

In this next tweet, Mr. Bobulinski is warned by a business partner, Mr. James Gilliar, not to mention Joe [the chairman and big guy]. He can only say it when he is face to face.

THE SENATE TO OPEN AN INVESTIGATION

In his damning statement, it is clear that Hunter frequently checked with his father who signed off on the deals.

