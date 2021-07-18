CNN host asks Surgeon General if Fox is killing people

















CNN’s Dana Bash asked Surgeon General Vivtek Murthy if conservative sites like Fox are killing people because of alleged misinformation.

There is no exaggeration too big for CNN.

Murthy is just as bad. He said, “My worry is that all of this is misinformation that’s floating around, it’s having a real cost that can be measured in lives lost and that is just tragic.”

You know what else kills people – lockdowns and masks on a two-year-old. People are traumatized, killing themselves, taking drugs over it.

If they want to stop misinformation, they should start with Jen Psaki.

Check the VAERS site. It’s perfectly reasonable to resist if you are not at risk.

Watch:

CNN's Dana Bash: Do you think Fox News is killing people with its anti-vax rhetoric? Surgeon General Vivek Murthy: "My worry is that all of this is misinformation that’s floating around, it’s having a real cost that can be measured in lives lost and that is just tragic." pic.twitter.com/0NFurVIB4s — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 18, 2021

Related















