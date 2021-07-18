Dr Fauci chats up the vaccine stupidly

















Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s fake news guy Jim Acosta on Saturday that if the smallpox vaccine and the polio vaccine faced the kind of “misinformation” directed at the COV vaccine, both diseases would still be a problem in the United States today.

I guess he didn’t notice the misinformation coming from Jen Psaki and Joe Biden who is accusing the unvaccinated of murder.

He also didn’t hear about a recent MIT study that found vaccine hesitancy is “highly informed, scientifically literate,” and “sophisticated,” and both the smallpox vaccine and the polio vaccine faced steep hurdles and opposition.

Acosta insulted Tucker and Fox News.

“The most watched television show on Fox News right now is outright hostile to the vaccine in this environment. Do you think we could have eradicated polio or defeated the measles if you had Fox News night after night warning people about these vaccine issues that are just bunk?” Acosta asked.

Flip flop Fauci told Jim he had a good point.

“If you look at the extraordinary historic success in eradicating smallpox and eliminating polio from most of the world — and we’re on the brink of eradicating polio — if we had had the pushback for vaccines the way we’re seeing on certain media, I don’t think it would have been possible at all to not only eradicate smallpox, we probably would still have smallpox and we probably would still have polio in this country if we had the kind of false information that’s being spread now. If we had that back decades ago, I would be certain that we’d still have polio in this country,” Fauci insisted.

Tucker isn’t opposed to the vaccine. He is opposed to forced vaccination, especially for a drug that is not approved by the FDA.

From my interview with Dr. Fauci… he says if the US had this amount of disinformation during the battle against polio, polio would likely still be around today. Watch… pic.twitter.com/U6aX3b3F9d — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 18, 2021

