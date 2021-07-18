Danger of American Marxism: promising heaven, delivering Hell

















Pete Hegseth interviewed Mark Levin on Sunday’s Fox show, ‘Life, Liberty, and Levin.’ The following is an excerpt with the full interview to be aired this evening.

“Marxism promises heaven and delivers Hell,” Pete Hegseth said, asking Mark Levin why it keeps coming back.

Joe Biden is a Marxist Democrat Party figurehead. He is nothing more than a useful idiot to force the ideology into our culture and our government. Biden talked about his election being a battle for the soul of America. It truly is and he’s Lucifer signing us up for a lifetime of Hell. There is no more inhumane system than socialism/communism of the type the American Marxists are pushing.

Hegseth and Levin discuss Biden, Marxism and the type of person who adheres to this deadly, inhumane ideology.

Levin also asks who are all these people who can’t vote. “I don’t know where all these people are who couldn’t vote? Where are they? What are their names, where are their lawsuits?”

Watch:

