CNN: Kristi Noem Is the Next Secretary of Homeland Security

Kaitlin Collins has learned that Kristi Noem is the next Secretary of Homeland Security. Noem will be tapped to take over the agency as two key immigration stalwarts — Stephen Miller and Tom Homan — are slated to serve in senior roles, Trump is serious about his promise to crack down on his immigration pledges.

With his selection of Noem, Trump is ensuring a loyalist will head an agency he prioritizes, and that is key to his domestic agenda.

Noem has been loyal throughout. She’s smart, and she doesn’t like illegal immigration.

Trump has selected South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as his next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, I’ve learned. https://t.co/gtFW9DloJV — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 12, 2024

She will oversee US Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the US Secret Service.

CNN mentioned the dog shooting in their article. Noem had once been on Trump’s shortlist for vice president but then came the dead dog story. Noem hit speed bumps when her book came out. She noted in the book that she killed a dog that killed another animal on the ranch. The governor wrote that the dog was “untrainable.”

The dead dog became the nothingburger story for weeks.

Noem on the border:

If people break federal law and enter our country illegally, they need to be deported. But President Biden is knowingly ignoring and violating federal law. pic.twitter.com/WfWmsF8DIe — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 1, 2024

We love immigrants. We don’t love criminal illegal immigrants who break our laws, rape our women, and murder our children. We are a nation of laws. I had a great conversation with @seanhannity and @KatieBrittforAL about how to secure the border and fix our immigration system. pic.twitter.com/tpvqBAVUqQ — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) July 17, 2024

A government that does not value the security of its people is negligent and inhumane. When the federal government fails to uphold its duty to the people, the responsibility falls to the states. SD has been a leader in stepping up to secure the border. pic.twitter.com/L3VvCiAnZp — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 1, 2024

