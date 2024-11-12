CNN: Kristi Noem Is the Next Secretary of Homeland Security

By
M DOWLING
-
1
23

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is interviewed for local television show

Kaitlin Collins has learned that Kristi Noem is the next Secretary of Homeland Security. Noem will be tapped to take over the agency as two key immigration stalwarts — Stephen Miller and Tom Homan — are slated to serve in senior roles, Trump is serious about his promise to crack down on his immigration pledges.

With his selection of Noem, Trump is ensuring a loyalist will head an agency he prioritizes, and that is key to his domestic agenda.

Noem has been loyal throughout. She’s smart, and she doesn’t like illegal immigration.

She will oversee US Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the US Secret Service.

CNN mentioned the dog shooting in their article. Noem had once been on Trump’s shortlist for vice president but then came the dead dog story. Noem hit speed bumps when her book came out. She noted in the book that she killed a dog that killed another animal on the ranch. The governor wrote that the dog was “untrainable.”

The dead dog became the nothingburger story for weeks.

Noem on the border:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz