Melania reportedly turned down a traditional White House tea meeting, citing the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid under Biden’s administration.

A source close to Melania pointed to FBI agents searching through her personal belongings during the classified documents probe—an investigation that Judge Aileen Cannon later dismissed in July.

Biden was provably behind the raid. He continuously and publicly called for Donald Trump’s arrest.

Melania previously participated in the custom with Michelle Obama in 2016.

Melania has been in the White House and doesn’t need to meet with EdD Jill. Melania is too dignified to engage in Jill’s forced and empty gesture.

