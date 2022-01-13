CNN Loses 90% of Its Target Audience, 80% of Everybody Else

CNN Ratings Drop 90% in Key Audience, Lose 80% of Total Viewers

As Fox News beat both MSNBC and CNN combined in the ratings and remained at number 1, CNN dropped 90% in its critical demographic, especially for advertisers, and 80% in total viewers in the first week, compared to last year.

The Zucker network is continuing its death spiral that began in earnest a year ago.

One question, why is it still on air? Why is Jeff Zucker still hanging on?

CNN averaged 2.7 million viewers from Jan. 4-10 last year as the network experienced a brief post-election spike but plummeted to only 548,000 average viewers last week, for a stunning year-over-year drop of 80% of its total audience,” reports Fox News.

“MSNBC also dropped significant viewers compared to the same week last year, losing 67% of its total audience, 80% among the key demo and 83% of younger people. MSNBC averaged only 88,000 viewers among the advertiser-coveted demo to finish behind even struggling CNN in the category. Fox News crushed both liberal options with 223,000 average viewers among the demo, and it retained at least 65% of viewers in all total day categories,” adds Fox.

Young People Are Going, Going, Almost Gone

CNN’s eye-popping decline is the worst among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, as the liberal/leftist fake news network shed 86% of its viewers and finished last week with only 113,000 average viewers in the critical category after averaging 822,000 a year ago.

Among the demographic of people age 18-49, CNN shed nearly 90% of its 2021 audience by dropping from 624,000 younger viewers to an abysmal 73,000.

CNN’s problem attracting viewers was prevalent during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., when it dropped from 4.2 million total viewers during the first week of 2021 to only 705,000 last week for a year-over-year drop of 83%. CNN also shed 89% of its primetime viewers among the key demo and a whopping 91% of viewers between the ages 18-49.

Besides being boring, they fired their top host – Chris Cuomo. They’ve been caught lying quite a bit, although I’m not sure that matters to their viewers.

Their Averages Are the Stuff of Nightmares

CNN averaged 5.3 million viewers on Jan. 6, 2021, and J6 2022 was supposed to be their big day of round-the-clock coverage with a big finale of Hamilton and Speaker Pelosi. Alas, they didn’t crack 1.5 million during any hour of the day.

CNN averaged only 743,000 viewers on Jan. 6, 2022, for an 86% decline. CNN’s Jan. 6 coverage also shed 92% of its viewers among the key demo and 87% of primetime viewers.

CNN’s biggest drop was among the advertiser-coveted demo during primetime, when it averaged 3.2 million viewers last year and only 206,000 in 2022 for an astounding decline of 94%.

Scandal-scarred CNN has seen its viewership nosedive by a staggering 90% both overall and in the critical demographic coveted by advertisers in the first week of 2022 compared to last year. CNN averaged just 548,000 viewers compare to almost 2.7 million https://t.co/JTcDLIHvZl — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) January 13, 2022

Related