CNN Most Watched on Wednesday Night, 3.1 Million Viewed Trump’s Town Hall

M Dowling
41

Forbes reports that CNN was the most-watched cable news show at 8 pm and this continued through 9 pm., then back to their old selves.

CNN took a rare ratings victory in prime time Wednesday night, with the network’s town hall featuring former President Donald Trump drawing 3.1 million viewers, according to early overnight Nielsen ratings. From 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., CNN was the most-watched cable news network. They more than doubled the ratings of Fox News (1.4 million viewers) and MSNBC (1.37 million viewers).

CNN held on to first place into the 9 p.m. ET hour, with an average audience of 2.03 million viewers, just ahead of Fox News Channel’s 1.93 million viewers and MSNBC’s 1.36 million viewers. By 10 p.m. ET, CNN had fallen back into its familiar third-place slot, delivering an audience of 1.2 million viewers, compared to MSNBC’s 1.6 million viewers and FNC’s 1.8 million viewers.

Fox News is looking at Laura Ingraham to take over Tucker Carlson’s timeslot. It might be because she has picked up some of the youth. She’s at 241,000 in the Demo, 25-54. It’s not Tucker’s numbers, but they might think the earlier hour will increase those numbers.

The organic boycott of Fox News Tonight continues. As for the other primetime shows, they’re not what they were.

TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 10, 2023

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
1834		 SITUATION ROOM:
683		 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1546		 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
273		 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
37
7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2058		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
792		 REIDOUT:
1253		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
366		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
39
8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1349		 CNN TOWN HALL:
3308		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1363		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
394		 CUOMO:
92
9p HANNITY:
1925		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
2152 [9:10 PM-9:59 PM]		 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
1424		 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
392
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1774		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
1227		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1588		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
404		 BANFIELD:
95
11p GUTFELD!:
1741		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
725		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
1074		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
209		 CUOMO:
57

DEMO MAY 10, 2023

7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
216		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
164		 REIDOUT:
159		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
30		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
8
8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
136		 CNN TOWN HALL:
781		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
149		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
40		 CUOMO:
16
9p HANNITY:
190		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
438 [9:10 PM-9:59 PM]		 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
171		 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
42
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
241		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
253		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
151		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
51		 BANFIELD:
23
11p GUTFELD!:
246		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
186		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
131		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
24		 CUOMO:
14

 

LAST YEAR AT THIS TIME

TOTAL VIEWERS, WEDNESDAY MAY 11, 2022

7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2427		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
585		 REIDOUT:
885		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
305		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
41
8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:
3034		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
625		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
918		 STINCHFIELD:
226		 NEWSNATION PRIME:
42
9p HANNITY:
2626		 CNN TONIGHT:
505		 MSNBC PRIME:
1191		 PRIME NEWS:
134		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
45
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
2175		 DON LEMON TONIGHT:
549		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1106		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
168		 BANFIELD:
25
11p GUTFELD!:
1969		 DON LEMON TONIGHT:
402		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
778		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
115		 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:
19

 

DEMO MAY 11, 2022

7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
368		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
134		 REIDOUT:
100		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
31		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
15
8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:
490		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
132		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
115		 STINCHFIELD:
25		 NEWSNATION PRIME:
9
9p HANNITY:
379		 CNN TONIGHT:
134		 MSNBC PRIME:
155		 PRIME NEWS:
20		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
6
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
330		 DON LEMON TONIGHT:
140		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
138		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
17		 BANFIELD:
4
11p GUTFELD!:
369		 DON LEMON TONIGHT:
118		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
103		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
16		 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:
2

GuvGeek
GuvGeek
2 hours ago

In CNN’s fight for survival, they gave President Trump a voice and now Biden is in serious trouble. With Twitter not banning Conservative Speech. Biden is down 7% in a head to head match with Trump and that gap is growing. If Biden does any more damage to the economy Trump will win in a Clear Landslide.

I doubt that Biden even has 38%. As we have heard from Union Folks; they lie to the Pollsters because they are worried that what they say may get back to their Union Bosses. I think Biden actual has less than 30% support among The People.

0
Reply
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
3 hours ago

CNN did a great end around to defeat Faux and get viewers. Faux will not have on Trump, it would give him the exposure plus chance to speak openly.

0
Reply
