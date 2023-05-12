CNN Most Watched on Wednesday Night, 3.1 Million Viewed Trump’s Town Hall

Forbes reports that CNN was the most-watched cable news show at 8 pm and this continued through 9 pm., then back to their old selves.

CNN took a rare ratings victory in prime time Wednesday night, with the network’s town hall featuring former President Donald Trump drawing 3.1 million viewers, according to early overnight Nielsen ratings. From 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., CNN was the most-watched cable news network. They more than doubled the ratings of Fox News (1.4 million viewers) and MSNBC (1.37 million viewers).

CNN held on to first place into the 9 p.m. ET hour, with an average audience of 2.03 million viewers, just ahead of Fox News Channel’s 1.93 million viewers and MSNBC’s 1.36 million viewers. By 10 p.m. ET, CNN had fallen back into its familiar third-place slot, delivering an audience of 1.2 million viewers, compared to MSNBC’s 1.6 million viewers and FNC’s 1.8 million viewers. Fox News is looking at Laura Ingraham to take over Tucker Carlson’s timeslot. It might be because she has picked up some of the youth. She’s at 241,000 in the Demo, 25-54. It’s not Tucker’s numbers, but they might think the earlier hour will increase those numbers. The organic boycott of Fox News Tonight continues. As for the other primetime shows, they’re not what they were.

TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 10, 2023

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1834 SITUATION ROOM:

683 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1546 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

273 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

37 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2058 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

792 REIDOUT:

1253 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

366 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

39 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1349 CNN TOWN HALL:

3308 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1363 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

394 CUOMO:

92 9p HANNITY:

1925 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

2152 [9:10 PM-9:59 PM] ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1424 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

392 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1774 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1227 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1588 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

404 BANFIELD:

95 11p GUTFELD!:

1741 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

725 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1074 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

209 CUOMO:

57

DEMO MAY 10, 2023

7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

216 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

164 REIDOUT:

159 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

30 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

136 CNN TOWN HALL:

781 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

149 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

40 CUOMO:

16 9p HANNITY:

190 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

438 [9:10 PM-9:59 PM] ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

171 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

42 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

241 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

253 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

151 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

51 BANFIELD:

23 11p GUTFELD!:

246 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

186 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

131 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

24 CUOMO:

14

LAST YEAR AT THIS TIME

TOTAL VIEWERS, WEDNESDAY MAY 11, 2022

7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2427 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

585 REIDOUT:

885 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

305 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

41 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3034 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

625 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

918 STINCHFIELD:

226 NEWSNATION PRIME:

42 9p HANNITY:

2626 CNN TONIGHT:

505 MSNBC PRIME:

1191 PRIME NEWS:

134 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

45 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2175 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

549 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1106 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

168 BANFIELD:

25 11p GUTFELD!:

1969 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

402 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

778 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

115 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

19

DEMO MAY 11, 2022

7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

368 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

134 REIDOUT:

100 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

31 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

15 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

490 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

132 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

115 STINCHFIELD:

25 NEWSNATION PRIME:

9 9p HANNITY:

379 CNN TONIGHT:

134 MSNBC PRIME:

155 PRIME NEWS:

20 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

330 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

140 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

138 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

17 BANFIELD:

4 11p GUTFELD!:

369 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

118 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

103 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

16 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

2

Related