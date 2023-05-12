CNN Most Watched on Wednesday Night, 3.1 Million Viewed Trump’s Town Hall

Forbes reports that CNN was the most-watched cable news show at 8 pm and this continued through 9 pm., then back to their old selves.
CNN took a rare ratings victory in prime time Wednesday night, with the network’s town hall featuring former President Donald Trump drawing 3.1 million viewers, according to early overnight Nielsen ratings. From 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., CNN was the most-watched cable news network. They more than doubled the ratings of Fox News (1.4 million viewers) and MSNBC (1.37 million viewers).
CNN held on to first place into the 9 p.m. ET hour, with an average audience of 2.03 million viewers, just ahead of Fox News Channel’s 1.93 million viewers and MSNBC’s 1.36 million viewers. By 10 p.m. ET, CNN had fallen back into its familiar third-place slot, delivering an audience of 1.2 million viewers, compared to MSNBC’s 1.6 million viewers and FNC’s 1.8 million viewers.
Fox News is looking at Laura Ingraham to take over Tucker Carlson’s timeslot. It might be because she has picked up some of the youth. She’s at 241,000 in the Demo, 25-54. It’s not Tucker’s numbers, but they might think the earlier hour will increase those numbers.
The organic boycott of Fox News Tonight continues. As for the other primetime shows, they’re not what they were.
TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 10, 2023
|6p
|SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
1834
|SITUATION ROOM:
683
|BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1546
|RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
273
|ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
37
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2058
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
792
|REIDOUT:
1253
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
366
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
39
|8p
|FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1349
|CNN TOWN HALL:
3308
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1363
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
394
|CUOMO:
92
|9p
|HANNITY:
1925
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
2152 [9:10 PM-9:59 PM]
|ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
1424
|CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
392
|—
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1774
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
1227
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1588
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
404
|BANFIELD:
95
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
1741
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
725
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
1074
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
209
|CUOMO:
57
DEMO MAY 10, 2023
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
216
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
164
|REIDOUT:
159
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
30
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
8
|8p
|FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
136
|CNN TOWN HALL:
781
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
149
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
40
|CUOMO:
16
|9p
|HANNITY:
190
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
438 [9:10 PM-9:59 PM]
|ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
171
|CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
42
|—
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
241
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
253
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
151
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
51
|BANFIELD:
23
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
246
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
186
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
131
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
24
|CUOMO:
14
LAST YEAR AT THIS TIME
TOTAL VIEWERS, WEDNESDAY MAY 11, 2022
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2427
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
585
|REIDOUT:
885
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
305
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
41
|8p
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:
3034
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
625
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
918
|STINCHFIELD:
226
|NEWSNATION PRIME:
42
|9p
|HANNITY:
2626
|CNN TONIGHT:
505
|MSNBC PRIME:
1191
|PRIME NEWS:
134
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
45
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
2175
|DON LEMON TONIGHT:
549
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1106
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
168
|BANFIELD:
25
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
1969
|DON LEMON TONIGHT:
402
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
778
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
115
|NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:
19
DEMO MAY 11, 2022
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
368
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
134
|REIDOUT:
100
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
31
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
15
|8p
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:
490
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
132
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
115
|STINCHFIELD:
25
|NEWSNATION PRIME:
9
|9p
|HANNITY:
379
|CNN TONIGHT:
134
|MSNBC PRIME:
155
|PRIME NEWS:
20
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
6
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
330
|DON LEMON TONIGHT:
140
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
138
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
17
|BANFIELD:
4
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
369
|DON LEMON TONIGHT:
118
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
103
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
16
|NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:
2
In CNN’s fight for survival, they gave President Trump a voice and now Biden is in serious trouble. With Twitter not banning Conservative Speech. Biden is down 7% in a head to head match with Trump and that gap is growing. If Biden does any more damage to the economy Trump will win in a Clear Landslide.
I doubt that Biden even has 38%. As we have heard from Union Folks; they lie to the Pollsters because they are worried that what they say may get back to their Union Bosses. I think Biden actual has less than 30% support among The People.
CNN did a great end around to defeat Faux and get viewers. Faux will not have on Trump, it would give him the exposure plus chance to speak openly.