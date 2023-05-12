This Fox Host Might Replace Tucker & Musk Makes a Scary Choice for CEO

According to 1945, Laura Ingraham has the inside track to replace Tucker Carlson at 8 pm. They say that for now, Fox News Tonight will continue as an interim show with rotating hosts [and bad ratings]. 1945 reports “In fact, Fox might already have a replacement in mind: Laura Ingraham.”

Do they know what they’re doing over there in Fox? Well, at least Lachlan gets to show everyone who’s boss.

Will you watch Fox at 8 pm if it’s Laura Ingraham?

A WEFer as Twitter CEO?

In other news, an NBC executive and World Economic Forum official might be the new CEO of Twitter. That info comes via Jon Nicosia and Yashar Ali.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is reportedly in talks to name NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of the company as he prepares to shift his role to executive chairman and chief technology officer.

She worked at NBC for ten years working on advertising.

Musk announced he hired a woman but didn’t say who it was.

Yaccarino is also Chairman of the World Economic Forum’s [WEF – makes her a WEFer] Taskforce on the Future of Work.

According to her Twitter feed, she likes a lot of Musk’s comments and his allies.

Will this be Elon Musk’s Dylan Mulvaney moment?

Here’s Linda:

Meet Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter.

In 2020 interview, Yaccarino praised Jeff Shell and Brian Roberts, her bosses for taking the right steps to “fight social justice and equality”. Also, Yaccarino commended her company’s progress of hiring “50% of women and 50% people… pic.twitter.com/u73vrpnEmA — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 12, 2023

In Linda Yaccarino, Elon Musk gets a CEO who is a seasoned ad executive who generally shares his political leanings. But she’s also the Chairman of a World Economic Forum task force so she can comfortably liaise with Twitter’s current investors and advertisers around the world. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 11, 2023

