CNN op-ed blames ‘white Christians’ for criticism of Marxist black candidate

CNN is using the race card to protect a Marxist pastor running for a Senate seat in Georgia. Raphael Warnock is not only hard-left, a defender of Marxism, but he also appears to be anti-white.

Warnock is a big fan of the anti-white, anti-Semitic Nation of Islam. This is the man who promised to destroy the “value system” of the “American Empire.”

Watch:

Criticism of Warnock has nothing to do with his race, and everything to do with his communist leanings.

The CNN article trashes white Christians and glorifies Warnock. It’s sickening.

The GOP attacks against Rev. Raphael Warnock in the run-up to Georgia’s Senate runoffs are part of a long tradition of southern White Christians attacking Black Christians, write Beth Waltemath, David Lewicki and David Gushee for @CNNOpinion https://t.co/vycXXe9Ev4 — CNN (@CNN) December 28, 2020