Warnock vowed to destroy the ‘values system’ of the ‘American Empire’

WARNOCK WANTS TO DESTROY THE AMERICAN EMPIRE

Georgia candidate Raphael Warnock promised to destroy the “value system” of the “American Empire” in one sermon that Sean Hannity posted last night.

You can figure out what he means from the videos that follow.

HOSTING A COMMUNIST PREACHER

Georgia Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock, who in 2008 defended former President Obama’s inflammatory one-time pastor, appears to have hosted him as a guest preacher at his Atlanta church in 2014.

A flyer for the event (see below) on Facebook advertised the Rev. Jeremiah Wright as a guest preacher at Warnock’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Both preachers are Liberation theologists; in other words, Marxist theologists. The religion is built around Marxism.

For example, Warnock revised history and made the Jewish Jesus into a poor Palestinian preacher:

“And, I love this Pope. He said, ‘Well, I’m not a Marxist, but I know a few Marxists, and they’re pretty good people.’ So hard to discover, and to hear an authentic vision and voice, of authentic spirituality that gives voice to the least of these, and when it shows up, people describe it as some strange ideology rather than the vision of that poor Palestinian prophet who said that the spirit of the Lord is on me because God has anointed me to preach good news to the poor…”

Georgia Senate Candidate @ReverendWarnock preaches Marxism, calls Jesus a "poor Palestinian prophet."

CHRIST WAS A PALESTINIAN PEASANT

In another video shot in the aftermath of the Trayvon Martin incident, Warnock blasted officials who supported the “Stand Your Ground” Second Amendment law and gratuitously called Jesus “that Palestinian peasant…”:

“No, it’s not a stand your ground law. It’s a shoot first law. Shoot first, ask questions later…[But] perfect love casts out fear! And how is it that we have elected officials who say that they are Christian, that they go and they listen to somebody preach every Sunday morning – I wonder, what are they preaching? – Do they know the Christ? Do they know that Palestinian peasant who said, ‘He who lives by the sword will die by the sword?’

HE’S ALSO APPEARED WITH CRAZY REVEREND WRIGHT

Loeffler’s communications director, Stephen Lawson, said, “Not only did Raphael Warnock praise Jeremiah Wright’s ‘God Damn America’ sermon, he thought it was so great that he invited him to Ebenezer Baptist to deliver it. Does Georgia really want a U.S. senator who thinks God should damn America?”