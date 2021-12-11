CNN Perv Arrested for Luring Mothers & Little Girls for Sexual Molestation

















CNN producer John Griffin is accused of luring a mom and nine-year-old daughter to his Vermont ski home to “train” the minor to be sexually submissive telling them a “woman is a woman regardless of her age.”

CNN producer John Griffin, 44, has been arrested and indicted for abusing underage girls. Griffin, who was a producer for CNN’s senior political analyst John Avlon, was arrested on Friday by the FBI after being charged by a federal grand jury in Vermont.

Griffin faces “three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity,” per the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont. “Griffin began working with CNN in 2013, working on New Day when Chris Cuomo was its host,” according to the Daily Mail.

The CNN producer was arrested for luring a mother and her 9-year-old daughter to his home to engage in unlawful sexual activity. The indictment alleges he lured them to his home for the purposes of sexual abuse in July 2020.

From April to July 2020, Griffin used online messaging applications to communicate with people purporting to be the parents of minor daughters.

He allegedly attempted to impress ideas, that a “woman is a woman regardless of her age,” and that women should be sexually subservient and inferior to men.

Griffin who was a producer with CNN is alleged to have sought to persuade parents to allow him to “train their daughters to be sexually submissive.”

In June 2020, Griffin paid $3,000 for a mother of 9- and 13-year-old daughters to fly from Nevada to Boston to be “trained properly”. After picking them up, the daughter allegedly was directed to engage in unlawful sexual activity at Griffin’s request.

In April 2020, Griffin held a “virtual training session” instructing a mother and her 14-year-old daughter to remove their clothing and touch each other.

Griffin is said to have mentioned how he “sexually trained girls as young as 7 years old,” according to the indictment.

On each count, Griffin faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in jail.

Related















