Tonight Show Acts As If Biden Is Present As He Rambles Insults

















The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon had Joe Biden on only he wasn’t there physically. They acted like he was but there’s no chance he would be there late at night for obvious reasons. He could barely speak and it was a pre-recorded show.

The whole show was very deceptive, and it was worse than that. This was supposed to help Biden’s poll numbers but that didn’t work out.

Tonight, Joe Biden will make an appearance on the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC at 11:35pm ET for some softballs. This will be his first “interview” in an entire month. We all know it’s prerecorded anyway. There’s no way he’ll be up after 5pm.pic.twitter.com/HxzJOdo6dx — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) December 10, 2021

During the softball interview, which was more of a paid advertisement, Fallon actually said, Biden just had to “keep his head down and keep doing the right thing.” All Biden does is the wrong thing.

“They’re being told that Armageddon’s on the way,” Biden said. “The truth is the economy’s grown more than it has any time in close to 60 years, the unemployment rate is down to 4.2 percent — it’s going to go lower, in my view.”

That is wrong on so many levels. The 4.2% unemployment doesn’t take into account the more than a hundred million who left the workforce and haven’t returned to work yet.

Where’s the evidence inflation’s going down? No economist is saying that. The Build Back Better bill will be a permanent tool for inflation as it sets up a welfare state.

Biden pretended the inflationary BBB bill was a cost of living cut.

Biden appears on Jimmy Fallon’s “late” show. Imagine believing this guy is still awake right now.pic.twitter.com/kdPYDDkqgU — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) December 11, 2021

Joe Biden blames Trump for the the lack of unity between the Republicans & Democrats. 😂 He appeared on The Tonight Show the other day and could barely speak, even though the interview was pre-recorded… Biden “brought class back to the WH”? He did? pic.twitter.com/s3AgE29dH8 — Denise (@Likeshesays) December 11, 2021

BIDEN INSULTS AMERICANS

Biden, the man who constantly insults Republicans, the police, and the US, complained of the lack of civility in politics, but said there still a lot of bipartisanship, “except for the Q-Anon and the extreme elements of the Republican party … it makes it awful hard.”

QAnon is nothing. It barely exists and influences nothing.

Besides, Democrats don’t know the meaning of bipartisanship.

Without any evidence, he said Donald Trump was feeding partisanship. He wants civility as he calls Republicans extreme and insults the leader of the party.

Biden also lied and said that people – Republicans, of course — tried to prevent Americans from voting in 30 “cities”. Cities?

Fallon thinks Biden, who is half-conscious and yells a lot, brought back class.

Biden is the king of inflation and it’s not going anywhere ars long as Biden and his policymakers are around.

