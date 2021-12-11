Biden Says Americans Blame Him for Inflation Since It’s Too Hard for Them to Think About

By
M Dowling
-
0

Biden knows why he is blamed for inflation. It’s because it’s “ hard  for people to think about right now.” Translation, we are all stupid, not smart like him, and can’t figure out it’s the supply chain problem.

The supply chain problem is caused by Democrat policies federally and in California, but it’s much more than that. There is the energy crisis he is creating for one. We get it , Joe, nice try.

Watch:


