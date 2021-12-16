CNN Picks Joe Biden’s Replacements

















CNN is trying to attract readership by shafting their precious candidate Joe Biden, who is obviously suffering from dementia. They are picking his replacements even though Joe Biden claims he will run again in 2024.

Their picks are just awful. This is what Chris Cillizza wrote:

Kamala Harris: She’s undoubtedly struggled as vice president but she’s still the most likely Democrat not named Biden to wind up as the Democratic nominee in 2024.

Pete Buttigieg: The most naturally talented candidate in the 2024 field, “Mayor Pete” has also been front and center selling Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Elizabeth Warren: The Massachusetts senator is still popular among liberals — and wouldn’t be splitting the vote with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders this time around like she did in 2020.

Amy Klobuchar: Other than Buttigieg, the Minnesota senator was probably the best regarded of the losing candidates in 2020 — and her Midwest roots are always a plus given the electoral map.

Roy Cooper: Term-limited out of office in 2024, the North Carolina governor has ample time to consider his next step — starting with his service as the vice chairman of the Democratic Governors Association.

Mitch Landrieu: Being tasked with implementing the infrastructure bill is a big (and high-profile) job that the former New Orleans mayor has taken to with relish.

Gina Raimondo: She made the leap from Rhode Island governor to Biden administration commerce secretary but doubts remain as to whether she is too moderate to win a Democratic primary in this moment.

Gretchen Whitmer: The Michigan governor needs to win what could be a tough reelection race next year before she can turn to considering a national run in earnest.

Phil Murphy: The record of New Jersey governors running for president isn’t great of late (sorry, Chris Christie!) but Murphy could use the next few years of his governorship as a testing ground for some national policies for the party.

J.B. Pritzker: Pritzker has two things going for him — 1) He’s the governor of a major Midwestern state (Illinois) and 2) he’s very, very rich.

Stacey Abrams: Abrams talked openly about running in 2020 before passing on the race; but she needs to win the Georgia governor’s mansion in 2022 before thinking too much about 2024.

If Donald Trump doesn’t get too bombastic, he should be able to beat all these hard-left potential candidates. I don’t know if this CNN list is in the order of popularity among Democrats. It’s pathetic if it is, although none are good.

