NFL Funds Defund/Abolish Police & Prisons & Illegal Detention Groups

















The NFL is funding “defund the police” groups through the “Inspire Change” program. Inspire Change funds the defund the police, abolish prisons, and cancel illegal immigration detention movements. They are obviously anti-American. The NFL led by Roger Goodell funds this.

Fox Business uncovered the treachery through a digital review.

Groups that have received funds as part of “Inspire Change,” the NFL’s social justice initiative, include the Vera Institute of Justice, the Oregon Justice Resource Center, and the Community Justice Exchange. All three of those groups support defunding or abolishing the police, a review of their public statements shows.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise. All things social justice are Marxist, period. Of course, this is a step beyond the acceptable. They gave the Oregon group $300,000.

“The Community Justice Exchange is working towards a world without prisons, policing, prosecution, surveillance or any form of detention or supervision,” the group states on its website. Its work includes publishing a roadmap to “prison abolition.”

The Vera Institute of Justice (Vera), is a nonprofit open borders group that provides immigrants with access to legal services. One of the former directors, Christopher Stone, also served as president of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations from 2012-2017. Soro’s Open Society Foundations also funds them.

