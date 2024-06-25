CNN Put a Gag Order on Trump’s Campaign Pre-Debate

On his primetime Fox News show, Jesse Watters reported that CNN issued a gag order against the Trump campaign before the presidential debate. This is unheard of, but we are in a new era where politicians and media hacks can cancel Americans’ free speech rights.

The CNN debate moderators are Trump haters:

“CNN just slapped a gag order on the Trump campaign, days before the debate,” Watters said.

“We knew Trump’s mic would be muted during the debate, but we didn’t know his campaign’s mic would be muted before it. You can go on CNN and lie about Trump, Russia, call Republicans racist, Nazis, but you can’t say Tapper’s biased. If Jake’s not biased, why is he celebrating Trump losing?” Watters questioned.

“They’re not only gagging the Trump campaign but also feeding Biden tips,” he added, suggesting a double standard in the treatment of the presidential candidates.

CNN just slapped a gag order on The Trump campaign— days before the CNN debate. We knew Trump’s mic would be muted during the debate, but we didn’t know his campaign’s mic would be muted before it. pic.twitter.com/8S6XlZ0VLB — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 25, 2024

They won’t let Fox News rebroadcast, and they are threatening anyone who fact-checks.

CNN is now threatening any social channels that provide commentary on the debate, stating they will not allow the use outside of CNN. Commentary on a presidential debate is the epitome of fair use, and we fully intend to provide insight and real-time fact-checking on Thursday LIVE.

TIM POOL: “I guarantee you, they’re NOT going to fact-check Biden on that stage.”pic.twitter.com/pMJahfVlMv — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) June 25, 2024

Question for @elonmusk Will live commentary and fact checking shows for the CNN Debate be taken down if CNN files a DMCA or will X default to fair use and have the matter handled externally? We plan to simulcast https://t.co/z7IiKGLRpa — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 24, 2024

Here is an example of how they will treat Donald Trump:

CNN anchor @kasie celebrated the attack on Sen. Rand Paul which left him with 6 broken ribs and said it was “one of my favorite stories.” Now she’s crying because Trump spokesperson @kleavittnh shared Jake Tapper’s own words and Kasie thinks this is “an attack” Wild that Kasie… pic.twitter.com/gHVYnyMAWP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2024

