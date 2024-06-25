The US Postal Service Helps Surveil Americans

According to The Washington Post, the US Postal Service has been giving information about thousands of Americans’ letters and packages to law enforcement every year for at least ten years.

The postal service provides law enforcement with the names, addresses, and other details from the outside of boxes and envelopes without a court order.

The Washington Post, in response to a congressional probe, looked at a decade’s worth of records. Postal Service officials have received more than 60,000 requests from federal agents and police since 2015 and they rarely say no.

Postal inspectors recorded more than 312,000 letters and packages between 2015 and 2023.

It doesn’t matter if it was 100,000, or 300,000, or ten million. The government has no right to do this.

The truth is the Washington Post is not a reliable source; however, judging from the behavior of our government over the last two decades, this is likely true. If so, we are becoming a surveillance state. The government should have warrants to get this information.

It is no small matter, but Americans seem apathetic to everything. Our borders are wide open, the Progressives are destroying our economy, and nothing seems to matter.

