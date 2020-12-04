CNN tapes: we’d be better off if NFL ran the country

Project Veritas released new recordings today of CNN brass deep in discussion. In the episode below, we find that CNN thinks the NFL could run the government.

In response to their handling of COVID-19, “If the NFL was running the government, then things would probably be in much better shape than they are…”

The recordings include CNN president Jeff Zucker and other senior staff, as they discuss the news stories each day, including their efforts to avoid negative stories about Democrat Joe Biden, and how they will attack President Trump.

In the following audio, an unidentified CNN executive slams Trump supporters at a rally for the lack of masks and social distancing and declares that things would be better off if the NFL was running the government.

WATCH:

BREAKING: @CNN Exec thinks the United States government would be better off if it were run by the @NFL in response to their handling of COVID-19 “If the NFL was running the government, then things would probably be in much better shape than they are…” #CNNTapes pic.twitter.com/RI5wVO7iT6 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 3, 2020

In this call, Zucker calls Rudy Giuliani a “useful idiot.”

BREAKING 9AM CALL: @CNN President Jeff Zucker BLASTS @RudyGiuliani As “Useful Idiot” In 9AM Call With Senior Leadership “There is a term for what Rudy Guiliani is suspected of being, which is “useful idiot”” “From America’s Mayor to Useful Idiot”#CNNTapes pic.twitter.com/mF4MdPgF1c — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 3, 2020