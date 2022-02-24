CNN to Become a News Network as Opposed to the Anti-Trump Network

CNN is going to go back to being a news network, and one wonders how they will do that with Brian Stelter as their reliable source.

The transition process for CNN started back in May 2021 when parent company AT&T agreed to a merger of Warner Media with Discovery worth $43 billion dollars. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will become CEO, and he vowed to keep CNN around.

John Malone is a shareholder in Discovery and will have a lot to say about the direction CNN takes.

“I would like to see CNN evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with, and actually have journalists, which would be unique and refreshing. I do believe good journalism could have a role in this future portfolio that Discovery-TimeWarner’s going to represent.”Malone donated to Trump because he was ‘right’ in a number of ways. He’s a Libertarian.

If they want CNN to work, they have to get rid of Brian Stelter, Don Lemon, and a slew of others including the commentators rather than letting it evolve. It will take a decade otherwise. No one will believe a word that comes out of the network if they don’t let heads roll.

🚨SOURCE: John Malone, Discovery’s board member will “play a huge role in the new organization’s plans to return @CNN to its news channel roots and dismantle the partisan organization Zucker shifted it into” They continue: “This will mean a large realignment of staff” — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) February 23, 2022

