Trudeau’s Ulterior Motive to Drop the Emergency Act?

Canada’s Prime Minister dropped the Emergency Act two days after he said he’d keep it and the banks began unfreezing accounts of donors to the Freedom Convoy and some truckers. It’s quite stunning.

One problem is the overzealous dictators in the Trudeau regime were casting doubt on the feasibility of the banks. Another problem is the government will be sued by the Canadian Civil Rights Association. There might be something else at work here.

The Conservative Treehouse made the point that the regime might have backed off because Canadian banks will be among the first to use World Economic Forum, Great Reset, digital reset. They can’t have their banks looking untrustworthy.

The digital reset is communism, read about it here, here, and here.

Here we go #Canada… a digital banking (social credit) system in the making… 🧐https://t.co/k62xCFju6z — Barbara Callen Mohr (@Mirabelle7flame) February 22, 2022

Related