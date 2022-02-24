Soros DA Sends Man Pretending to Be a Woman to Juvie for Molesting a Little Girl

A 26-year-old man pretending to be a woman named Hannah Tubbs molested a 10-year old girl in 2014. He only has to serve months in juvie thanks to incompetent LA District Attorney Georges Gascon, Fox News reports.

He is supposed to be there for two years but might get out in six months. Tubbs won’t even have to register as the pervert he is.

The victim, now 18 years of age, said the case has been “insulting” and “unfair” to her.

“The things he did to me and made me do that day was beyond horrible for a 10-year-old girl to have to go through,” she said. “I want him tried as an adult for the crimes he committed against me.”

She said the light sentence was offensive, hurtful and offered her “no true justice.”

In a jailhouse recording, Tubbs says he’s “gonna plead out to it, plead guilty,” and prosecutors are going to put him “on probation, and it’s gonna be dropped, it’s gonna be done.”

It was a cold case in the restroom of Denny’s restaurant that was only solved recently.

The case “represents the absurdity of [Gascon’s] policies” and is “a prime example that his policies don’t work in the real world,” Deputy DA Eric Siddall said.

Gascon didn’t want to send Tubbs to prison because he said he’s transgender. Gascon is the one who talked Soros into funding DA races. He destroyed San Francisco’s criminal justice system and then George Soros funded him into a win in LA. The people want to recall him.

Watch:



Related