CNN Warns Disgruntled Agents Might Betray Us, So Don’t Fire Them?

CNN reports that the valuable employees now being fired from the CIA might decide to sell secrets to foreign intelligence. Disgruntled employees are fertile ground.

Maybe they should have vetted for something better than DEI.

First, they want you to believe that they can’t be fired or foreign enemies will figure out CIA secrets as they depart.

CNN reports that the CIA is conducting a review to assess any potential damage over the possible layoffs of some officers and whether it could expose the roles of people working undercover.

Current and former US officials familiar with internal deliberations say the administration‘s efforts to cut the workforce and audit spending at the CIA and elsewhere threatened to jeopardize some of the government‘s most sensitive work.

On the secretive CIA seventh floor, home to top leadership, some officers are also quietly discussing how mass firings and the buyouts already offered to staff are creating a group of disgruntled former employees who might be motivated to take what they know to a foreign intelligence source.

These are the valuable officers?

They Might Betray the Nation

Meanwhile, as the CIA weighs staff cuts, current and former intelligence officials say that mass firings could offer a rich recruitment opportunity for foreign intelligence services like China and Russia. They may seek to exploit financially vulnerable or resentful employees.

So, these valuable employees, many DEI, would betray the country out of revenge?

All of these fired people have had access to classified information about the agencies’ operations and tradecraft.

Everybody Has Secret Information

Terminating someone who works with the Department of Agriculture, even if they’re disgruntled, if they’re not accessing classified information, what’s the risk, one official asked? The official said that in the CIA and other intelligence agencies, “you take whichever number of employees who are going to get cut loose, and they have knowledge of sensitive programs that by definition is an inside risk. You’re just rolling the dice that these folks are going to honor the secrecy agreement and not volunteer to a hostile intelligence service.

Propaganda

If CNN, which has a close relationship with the CIA, is trying to frighten us into keeping these people, they have to find a better excuse because it’s pretty obvious that these are the people we don’t want working in our government.

Most of the article is sheer propaganda. They use anonymous sources and words like “threats, jeopardizing” without any backup whatsoever

