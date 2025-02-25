Abdul Qadir Mumin is believed to be the new ISIS Somalia leader. He is a worldwide global leader of ISIS. The UK and Sweden let this madman get citizenship in their countries. Mumin moved to the UK in 2003, becoming a citizen and making himself known for dangerous sermons in mosques in London. Before that, he lived in Sweden and received citizenship there.
People like him should be stopped sooner, but political correctness often gets in the way.
-
Rollover or transfer your retirement accounts tax- and penalty-free with cryptocurrencies by BlockTrust IRA.
He committed, or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States. Since 2016, he has been on the global terror list.
A US drone targeted Mumin, and he might be dead or not. We don’t know.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter