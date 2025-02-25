Trump’s Fired Watchdog Sits in His Office Working Against the President

By
M Dowling
-
0
4

Biden’s federal ethics watchdog, Hampton Dellinger, refused to let President Trump fire him. A federal court and a leftist judge have blocked his firing.

He is spending his time ruling that some terminations of probationary employees appear to be illegal. He’s operating from a completely partisan standpoint. Dellinger is a man of the far left. At the same time, the Supreme Court will not take it on emergency appeal out of prudence.

Mr. Dellinger is operating in a direct opposition to President Trump’s wishes. It is not tolerable.

So, who is the president? The courts, Mr. Delllinger and his undermining ilk, or Donald Trump? We have courts serving as activists and a Supreme Court not engaging in restraint of activism which is activism. This false restraint by the Supreme Court is a decentralized form of aggression.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments