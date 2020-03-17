CNN’s Bash says Trump is “kind of leader that people… yearn for in time of crisis”

We heard some rare praise for the President from a CNN anchor this week. It was quite remarkable, but will she still be working at CNN tomorrow.

“If you look at the big picture, this was remarkable from the president of the United States. This is a non-partisan,: CNN correspondent Dana Bash said. “…this is an important thing to note and applaud from an American standpoint from a human standpoint.”

“He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone today and yesterday that people need and want and yearn for in time of crisis and uncertainty.”

The President said Tuesday at a press conference on coronavirus that his goal is to “save the maximum number of lives.” He promised the economy will come “roaring back.”

Watch: