China to expel the Times, WaPo, and the WSJ

China announced on Tuesday that it would expel American journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. They also demanded that those outlets, as well as the Voice of America and Time magazine, provide the Chinese government with detailed information about their operations. [Can we kick them out of the USA too?]

Chinese communist officials are pulling the press credentials of some U.S. media in retaliation for far-more minor sanctions placed on their propagandists in the U.S. masquerading as journalists.

In December 2018, the U.S. required some Chinese media organizations in the U.S. to register as “foreign agents.” In February 2020, it designated five Chinese media entities in the U.S. as “foreign missions” and imposed a cap on the number of their employees in the U.S. The Chinese officials have thrown out nine reporters since President Xi’s ascension.

On March 2, the State Department announced that it would limit to 100 the number of Chinese citizens working for five state-controlled Chinese news organizations.

Their reporters are here to spy and spread propaganda. Those sanctions were very mild.

In response, China demands:

The China-based branches of Voice of America, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and Time declare in written form information about their staff, finance, operation and real estate in China.

They order journalists of U.S. citizenship working with the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, whose passes are about to expire, hand in their press passes.

Third, in response to the discriminatory restrictions, the U.S. has imposed on Chinese journalists with regard to visa, administrative review, and reporting, China will take reciprocal measures against American journalists.

They call it “justified self-defense” in response to the “unreasonable oppression the Chinese media organizations experience in the US.”

They wrote in their declaration: Foreign media organizations and journalists who cover stories in accordance with laws and regulations are always welcome in China, and will get continued assistance from our side.

In other words, propagandize all their stories to favor the Red Chinese tyrants or get out.

Online access to many news outlets, including The Times, The Journal, Bloomberg and Reuters, has been blocked for years in China. In 2019, The Washington Post and The Guardian were added to the list of blocked publications.

The communists are very dangerous. Biden should be investigated.

