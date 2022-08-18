Biden’s CIA Director Has Ties to the Chinese Communist Party

Biden’s CIA Director William Burns hired Chinese Communist Party members while he headed up the prominent DC think tank, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, from February 2015 to November 2021. The think tank employed at least 20 policy experts whom the Daily Caller News Foundations identified as Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members. This isn’t new information, and we posted it in 2021.

The think tank does not disclose these people as CCP.

At the same time these CCP operatives were hired, the FBI expressed deep concerns about the CCP seeking to “influence our policymakers” and “manipulate our public opinion” by exploiting the “openness” of our society.

“It’s pretty much a fatal cul-de-sac that [Burns] finds himself in,” Steve Yates, former deputy national security adviser to the vice president, told the DCNF.

“Either he appears to have allowed government-linked experts from a hostile power to affiliate with an organization boasting many former and future U.S. appointees, or he didn’t know or bother to check — a remarkable lapse in operational security for a highly-cleared former U.S. official and pretty disqualifying for a director of Central Intelligence,” said Yates. “If you can’t track who was in your think tank, running a much larger intelligence agency is the wrong line of work.”

WHERE’S THE INVESTIGATION?

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) pressed Burns on Carnegie’s relationship to the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) during his confirmation hearing. Burtestified…under oath…that he severed Carnegie’s relationship with that group.

He also claimed he “inherited” the relationship with CUSEF and ended the relationship not long after he became president.

However, DCNF previously reported that the relationship between Carnegie and CUSEF lasted for at least two years after Burns took over in 2015. That report was based on a now-deleted English language notice for a March 2017 joint event between Carnegie and CUSEF. It is, however, still visible in Chinese language reports for the event.

DCNF did note that a majority of CCP members employed by Carnegie were onboard prior to Burns’ tenure. One of those employees was the president of Carnegie China Management Board, Yan Xuetong, described as an “outstanding CCP” member and the “inspiration” for launching Carnegie-Tsinghua.

However, Burns did bring on four CCP members during his tenure, including Yang Xiaoping, a South Asian expert.

As part of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s work with China, Burns invited a group of congressional staffers on a junket to China in 2019. While there, they met with a professor who works for the Chinese Communist Party’s central committee. They also met with the president of a prominent Chinese front group.

HIS GOOD FRIEND ZHANG

Zhang Yichen, a Carnegie board member and prominent donor, is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which advises the Chinese Communist Party on policy issues.

Burns was thrilled about the appointment of Yichen to the board.

Zhang donated over a million dollars to Carnegie while Burns was employed.

Zhang is a member of two Chinese Communist Party organizations, according to his biography at CITIC Capital: the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the Center for China and Globalization. CPPCC advises the Chinese Commies and is allied with China’s united front that promotes the Chinese government agenda abroad.

Every business in China is tied to the Chinese Communist Party. Capitalism in China is a mirage. The CCP basically owns everything.

It is described on the website of one Chinese embassy as “a united front organization under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and an organ for various other political parties, mass organizations and personages of various social circles to take part in the running of the state.”

The Center for China and Globalization, where Zhang serves as senior vice chairman, is a Beijing-based think tank linked to the communist apparatus.

Zhang’s donations to Carnegie helped fund the Beijing-based Carnegie-Tsinghua Center, according to Carnegie’s 2018 annual report, which was formed in 2010 in partnership with Tsinghua University, one of China’s top technological universities.

These Chinese institutes in our colleges promote Chinese communism.

How did he get a security clearance? He should at least be fired.

