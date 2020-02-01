CNN’s coronavirus concern is Trump’s task force is too white

By
M. Dowling
-
1

CNN is now disturbed by President Trump’s task force — too many white men. Barack Obama had a more diverse task force.

Who cares?

All they should care about is how effective they are. The color of a person’s skin, their gender, transgender, age, none of it matters as long as they can do the job. Democrats like CNN are bigots. They put people in categories, stereotype everyone, and then play favorites.

CNN is a waste. Why does anyone watch them? MSNBC is just as bad.

The responses on this thread are worth reading. We have some below.

As you might expect, there were lots of responses. They had no supportive comments, at least not that I noticed.

THE RESPONSES

