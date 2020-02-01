Big Trump Win! Kills Major Al-Qaida Terrorist in Yemen

The Trump administration just killed another leading terrorist. The President okayed the killing the leader of Al-Qaida’s Yemen branch in an airstrike earlier this year, according to Yahoo News.

The New York Times said three current or former U.S. officials “expressed confidence” that Qasim al-Raymi, the emir of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), was killed in Yemen, although there was no official confirmation.

The U.S. forces tracked Al-Raymi for months. There was a $10 million price on his head.

The strike was carried out by the CIA or the military.

“He’s a real bad actor,” said Mick Mulroy, who is also a retired CIA paramilitary operations officer and an ABC News analyst. “This is a big win for us.”

In 2005, Al-Raymi was sentenced to five years in prison for planning to assassinate the U.S. ambassador, but he escaped the following year.

Since then he has been linked to some of AQAP’s highest-profile attacks, including a September 2008 assault on the U.S. Embassy in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, that killed 10 Yemeni guards and six civilians.