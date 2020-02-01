Michael Moore’s infuriated that the DNC is trying to knock Sanders out

Foul-mouthed, opinionated filmmaker Michael Moore is infuriated that the DNC has changed the rules for the debate stage to allow Michael Bloomberg on the stage for the next debate. Clearly, Democrats are desperate since Bernie’s a socialist (like Michael Moore) and he is taking the lead throughout the country.

Bernie’s movement and momentum are real. The slight lead over Biden is a serious threat. Bernie isn’t even a Democrat.

He is probably unelectable in a general. On the other hand, Bloomberg isn’t much better.

Moore says Bloomberg is allowed in the white debates, while Cory Booker and Julian Castro are not, because Bloomberg has a “billion f-ing dollars.”

Speaking at a Sanders rally in Iowa on Friday night, the socialist Democrat tore into the DNC’s decision (the media calls him a ‘liberal.’ What a joke).

“They removed it so that [Bloomberg] could be in the next debate,” Moore said about the donor requirement. “He doesn’t have to show that he has any support amongst the American people. He can just buy his way onto the debate stage!”

He continued, “And I’ve got to tell you what’s so disgusting about this: I watched the debate here in Iowa two weeks ago, the all-white debate. And the fact that the DNC will not allow Cory Booker on that stage, will not allow Julián Castro on that stage, but they’re going to allow Mike Bloomberg because he has a billion f—ing dollars!”

He has a point.

THE DNC IS IN PANIC MODE

The DNC is in panic mode over Bernie Sanders taking the lead nationally. Bernie honeymooned in SOVIET RUSSIA and Donald Trump would have a great time campaigning against him. Didn’t the Democrats rant about Russian collusion for years? He is a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist and there is little difference between that and communism.

Bernie and Biden are statistically tied and Bernie actually has a slight lead. Sanders gets 27% from Democrat primary voters and Biden gets 26%. Warren comes the closest to the two elderly white men with obvious medical issues, polling only at 15%. She’s elderly and white also.

Bernie is leading in Iowa and New Hampshire, and that could give him the momentum to throw him over the top. Democrats are already plotting to sway the votes when it gets to those Super Delegates who get some ridiculous number of votes each. There is also talk of throwing Hillary in if it’s a brokered convention.

The Democrats are heading for a fight, but it hardly matters. All of their candidates are absolutely awful.

Democrats could easily be stuck with Sanders and then the Democrat Party is officially a communist/socialist party.

The media despises Sanders and his colleagues can’t stand him.

It’s amazing that anyone would think Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren could run a country. But they do.

Many Sanders voters are loyal to him, not the party. If he doesn’t get the nomination, they might stay home or vote for Trump. The Democrat Party needs its hard-left voters to win.

Between that and their phony impeachment, Democrats are a big helpt to Donald Trump.