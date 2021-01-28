CNN’s dangerous Geobbelized reporting

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Nazi from Hell, Joseph Goebbels, was the master of propaganda. Check out a few of the sections from his guiding principles so you can identify the propaganda from the Left. The Left, especially the media, is making everyone who supports Trump into a target of hate. One of their methods is to pick a phrase that the media repeats over and over.

What are they repeating this week is — Maga are terrorists. You will notice the media picks these vile phrases every week. Sometimes they change it out daily. There is a reason for that. They are all propaganda outfits now.

Here are some of the key Goebbels’ principles:

    1. Credibility, intelligence, and the possible effects of communicating determine whether propaganda materials should be censored.
    2. Material from enemy propaganda may be utilized in operations when it helps diminish that enemy’s prestige or lends support to the propagandist’s own objective.
    3. Black rather than white propaganda may be employed when the latter is less credible or produces undesirable effects.
    4. Propaganda may be facilitated by leaders with prestige.
    5. Propaganda must be carefully timed.
    6. A propaganda theme must be repeated, but not beyond some point of diminishing effectiveness
    7. Propaganda must label events and people with distinctive phrases or slogans.
    8. They must be utilized again and again, but only in appropriate situations
    1. Propaganda must facilitate the displacement of aggression by specifying the targets for hatred.

Propaganda is extremely dangerous, and it’s growing here in the United States. It’s only aimed at the Right.

Here is one example:

Here is another example:

