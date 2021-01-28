CNN’s dangerous Geobbelized reporting

The Nazi from Hell, Joseph Goebbels, was the master of propaganda. Check out a few of the sections from his guiding principles so you can identify the propaganda from the Left. The Left, especially the media, is making everyone who supports Trump into a target of hate. One of their methods is to pick a phrase that the media repeats over and over.

What are they repeating this week is — Maga are terrorists. You will notice the media picks these vile phrases every week. Sometimes they change it out daily. There is a reason for that. They are all propaganda outfits now.

Credibility, intelligence, and the possible effects of communicating determine whether propaganda materials should be censored. Material from enemy propaganda may be utilized in operations when it helps diminish that enemy’s prestige or lends support to the propagandist’s own objective. Black rather than white propaganda may be employed when the latter is less credible or produces undesirable effects. Propaganda may be facilitated by leaders with prestige. Propaganda must be carefully timed. A propaganda theme must be repeated, but not beyond some point of diminishing effectiveness Propaganda must label events and people with distinctive phrases or slogans. They must be utilized again and again, but only in appropriate situations

Propaganda must facilitate the displacement of aggression by specifying the targets for hatred.

Propaganda is extremely dangerous, and it’s growing here in the United States. It’s only aimed at the Right.

Here is one example:

The essence of propaganda is repetition https://t.co/Thx0OXDO6b — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Here is another example:

.@AOC: "When I hear that Rep McCarthy is going to pull a member aside who has made white supremacist sympathizing comments, the thing that I think is, what is he going to tell them? 'Keep it up?' Because there are no consequences in the Republican caucus."pic.twitter.com/b11gLgfNWg — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 28, 2021

