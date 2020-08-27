CNN’s ‘fiery but mostly peaceful protest’ as flames shoot up

As a reporter stands in front of Kenosha in flames, the CNN chyron appears: “Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests After Police Shooting.” It would be funny if the situation wasn’t as awful as it is.

It’s “fiery” but “mostly peaceful.”

The reporter explains honestly that the scene — of cars and other indiscernible objects burning — behind him is one of the multiple locations just like this one. The reporter says this is “the second night of protests since Jacob Blake was seen shot in the back seven times by a police officer.”

There is no mention of the fact that Blake was resisting arrest, was told to drop a knife, was untouched by a taser, struggled with police, pulled away from them, walked to the other side of his car, and was reaching for something in the car — another knife was very close to his hand.

The reporter continued claiming the fires at night “came and comes in stark contrast over what we saw over the course of the daytime hours in Kenosha and into the early evening, which were largely peaceful demonstrations in the face of law enforcement.”

“It wasn’t until night fell that things got to be a little [a little?] more contentious, things were thrown back and forth [as if the police were equal in this projectile tossing], police started using those crowd dispersal tactics like tear gas and even playing very loud sounds to push them out. And then, what you are seeing, the common theme, that ties all this together is an expression of anger and frustration over what people feel like has become an all-too-familiar story playing out in places from across the country, not just here in Kenosha.”

YOU DECIDE

If you will notice, the reporter says the nighttime scenes playing out are much different than the daytime. Then he goes on to say, everything is mostly peaceful — just a few things are thrown back and forth as if it was a game of catch — then the police come in with tear gas and loud sounds. In other words, some are left with the feeling that the police are causing the crowd to erupt.

The reporter also reduces the violent antifa to mere angry and frustrated people. Obviously, you are to assume it’s because black men are shot seven times in the back by the police.

We are to believe that any black man resisting arrest or in the commission of a crime CANNOT be shot ever.

CNN picked the young, black-Hispanic male reporter for a reason also. Everything they do at CNN is staged.

Democrats and their media are the only party defending violent riots in our major cities. If you like what is going on, vote for Joe. However, he won’t be able to turn this off like a spigot. They will keep rioting until he pushes the entire socialist/communist agenda through.

Watch: