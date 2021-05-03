Chauvin juror exposes his own potential misconduct









A Chauvin juror promised impartiality but that doesn’t appear to be true. He’s an activist, runs a podcast, said people should serve on juries to “spark” change. In addition, he was photographed in a BLM-George Floyd shirt in 2020.

BRANDON MITCHELL IS A LIAR?

The Post Millennial reported that Juror #52 Brandon Mitchell told the court that he had no prior knowledge of the George Floyd civil case was photographed last August wearing a shirt that read “Get your knee off our necks” and “BLM.”

Mitchell is the first juror in the Chauvin trial to speak openly about the deliberations. Speaking in a show called Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell on April 27, Mitchell said that people should say yes to jury duty as a means to promote societal change.

“I mean it’s important if we wanna see some change, we wanna see some things going different, we gotta into these avenues, get into these rooms to try to spark some change,” he said. “Jury duty is one of those things. Jury duty. Voting. All of those things we gotta do.”

WATCH:

Here he is in his ‘get your knee off our necks BLM’ shirt:

On April 29, Mitchell told Law & Crime Network that the jury “definitely figured out manslaughter within the first hour, right away,” adding that “third degree took maybe three and a half hours, second-degree murder we figured out maybe thirty, forty-five minutes.”

They were really thorough, weren’t they? [sarcasm].

Is this legal? Jurors can mislead the court? Can Chauvin’s lawyer use this to get a new trial?

