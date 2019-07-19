CNN’s Very Excited About The Lineup of the Next Round of Debates

CNN is very excited about the lineup for the Democrat [Communist] debates. They revealed, with some drama, how the next round will look.

The DNC is hosting the next round of debates on July 30 and 31 in Detroit, Michigan.

Communists/socialists Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will debate but fake Indian Warren, probably to her disappointment, won’t be sharing the stage with the old white guy leading the challengers, Joe Biden. We’re not being ageists, we’re simply repeating how the Democrats describe him.

To CNN’s delight, on the second night, former Vice President Biden will be matched up again with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) who might suggest he’s a racist or worse.

Hopefully, Joe will have a better answer then — my time is up. The candidates — progressive contestants — are divided according to polling numbers.

The most normal and reasonable candidate is John Delaney, but he’s polling at less than 1%.

Here’s how the debate stages will appear in Detroit:

Warren and Sanders will join Delaney, Hickenlooper, Ryan, Bullock, Williamson, Klobuchar, O’Rourke and Buttigieg on July 30.

Harris and Biden will join Gillibrand, Gabbard, Bennet, de Blasio, Inslee, Booker, Yang and Castro on July 31.

THE ONES WHO DIDN’T MAKE IT

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-PA), and billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer (D-CA) all failed to make the July debate stage.

After the 31st, more candidates will be weeded out. It’s amazing some of these people have hung in this long.