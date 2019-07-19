To Berkeley Moonbat, Tucker Is a ‘Dangerous’ ‘White Supremacist’ ‘Goblin’

Rigel Robinson, a Berkeley city council member, is removing the word “man” from the city of Berkley lexicon. “Men an Women” are gone too. He wants all man-centric words removed.

‘Manholes’ will be called ‘maintenance holes’, ‘firemen’ will become ‘firefighters’, ‘bondsman’ becomes ‘bondsperson,’ ‘craftsmen’ will be replaced by ‘artisans,’ ‘men and women’ will be called ‘people.’ fraternities and sororities will now be called ‘collegiate Greek system residencies.’ ‘He’ and ‘she’ will be replaced with ‘they.’ Silliest of all is ‘pregnant woman’ becomes ‘pregnant employee.’

The 23-year-old was invited onto Tucker Carlson’s show to discuss his ban but he didn’t just say ‘no thank you.’

Robinson shared a screenshot of an email exchange with Chelsea Gilman, a booker for “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” She was reaching out to him about appearing on the show to discuss the city’s decision to eliminate all gendered pronouns from the city’s code and replace gender-specific language with gender-neutral language.

Gilman was interested in how this decision came about.

He responded by calling Tucker names. It seems Tucker is his idea of a white supremacist.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to come on the show,” Robinson wrote. “Tucker Carlson is a dangerous, xenophobic, racist, white supremacist goblin who I am not interested in engaging with.”

“A man after my own heart. Great work,” wrote another lunatic State Sen. Scott Weiner in a comment on Robinsons’s tweet.

The tweet has since been deleted.