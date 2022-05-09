CNN’s Wrong Again! “Scariest Thing” One Reporter Ever Saw

The left is trying to pin the violence over abortion ‘rights’ on the Right but it’s all coming from the left – all of it.

CNN Warned Us About Violence — They Claimed It Would Come From the Right.

Since this aired, the Left has bombed a pro-life center, targeted churches, and called for more violence.

CNN: Law enforcement bracing for violence from “far right” following Alito opinion. “They’re closely monitoring social media chatter that suggests there’s a potential for violence against abortion clinic providers, abortion clinic staff, members of the Judiciary” pic.twitter.com/ntAsjLCnfR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 6, 2022

Trying to read about the fire at the Wisconsin pro-life center and two of the top three suggested stories are about the possibility of *pro-life* activists getting violent pic.twitter.com/xnDrqDV2eb — Madeline Fry Schultz (@madelineefry) May 9, 2022

THEY SHOWED UP AT JUSTICES HOMES

The Left marched, screamed, cursed, and threatened Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kavanaugh in front of their homes. One reporter said the protest at Justice Kavanuagh’s was much worse than at Justice Robert’s home and very frightening.

Douglas Blair, a news producer for The Daily Signal, said it was “one of the scariest things I’ve ever witnessed.”

On Fox & Friends Monday morning, he said it was a clear case of ‘intimidation’.

“This is an attempt at intimidation,” he said. “And I think it really says a lot, too, that the Biden administration is willing to absolutely let these justices out to dry. They’re not going to say, ‘It’s not acceptable for you to go to somebody’s house and yell and scream.’ That’s not how we do it in this country. …

“I did not see Justice Kavanaugh. My hope is that he wasn’t home. My hope is that he was safe with his family somewhere else because it was genuinely one of the scariest things I’ve ever witnessed. Watching these people yell and scream and try and change the vote of what is most possibly the most important vote in the history of this country: the right to live your life and to have a human being survive in the womb.”

